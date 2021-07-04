SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $586.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

SIVB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $565.21. The stock had a trading volume of 338,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $571.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

