SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.