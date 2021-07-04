Swap (XWP) Market Capitalization Hits $335,148.51

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Swap has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $335,148.51 and approximately $211.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00135261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167608 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,444.15 or 0.99938709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,509,010 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

