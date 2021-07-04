Swisscom’s (SCMWY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCMWY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.