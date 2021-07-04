Swisscom’s (SCMWY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCMWY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $59.82.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
