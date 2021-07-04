SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $120.87 on Friday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,683 shares of company stock worth $4,953,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

