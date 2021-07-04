T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,100 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $75.60 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

