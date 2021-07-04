Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $28.21 Million Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 513,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,200 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group makes up about 5.3% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $28,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 25,577.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 611,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 608,751 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 3,878.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 94.4% during the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.24. 626,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,245. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.