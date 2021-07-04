Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Lowers Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 64.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,579 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YSG. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,007,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter valued at about $54,208,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Yatsen by 615.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,576,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.03. 1,979,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.08.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

