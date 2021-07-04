Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of Takung Art stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $335,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Takung Art stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $15.28. 304,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 million, a PE ratio of -509.16 and a beta of 3.09. Takung Art has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.59%.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

