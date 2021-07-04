Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,148,247 shares of company stock valued at $36,529,666 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,824. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

