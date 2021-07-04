TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total value of C$132,014.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,637.48. Also, Director Jay J. White purchased 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.93 per share, with a total value of C$33,258.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,806.29. Insiders sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 over the last quarter.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,256,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$60.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.83. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.31%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

