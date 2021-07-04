TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 508,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 2.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 44.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.