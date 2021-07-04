TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Cerner worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

