TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,835 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

