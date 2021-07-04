TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $3,984,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $430,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $796,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

