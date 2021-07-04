TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

