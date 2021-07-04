Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.05

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.05 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 449,346 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.93 million and a PE ratio of 2.35.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.