Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5,560.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 269,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 107,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $410.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

