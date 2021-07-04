Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 78.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,097 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,452,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 507,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 505,070 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after buying an additional 385,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 310,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $23.10 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

TDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.