Teloscoin (TELOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $533,841.41

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $533,841.41 and approximately $618.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00034320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00263698 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00037620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

