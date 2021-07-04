TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

TIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

