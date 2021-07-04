TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.
TIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
