TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.63. Approximately 8,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 190,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $129,663,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $55,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $55,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $54,357,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

