Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Tenable stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

