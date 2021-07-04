Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

TENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05. Tenable has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,992 shares of company stock worth $10,225,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Tenable by 142.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Tenable by 53.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 840,197 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

