Tenneco Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tenneco in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.15.

TEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of TEN opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 186,308 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $2,008,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 381,700 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $4,164,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,219,952 shares of company stock valued at $37,253,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

