TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.64.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

