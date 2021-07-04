The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,275 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The AES were worth $42,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The AES by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 12.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 372,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,246,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 405.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

AES stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 3,312,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

