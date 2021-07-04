The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,047,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

Shares of ALL opened at $133.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

