The Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $48.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.82.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Chemours will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,677,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,720,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.