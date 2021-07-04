The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Christopher Jones Sells 4,000 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total transaction of C$361,838.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69.

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$86.99 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$67.16 and a 12-month high of C$87.42. The stock has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

