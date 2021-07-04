The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FLWPF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The Flowr has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21.
The Flowr Company Profile
