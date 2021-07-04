The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

HNNMY stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

