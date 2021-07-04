The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

