The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. 267,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,709. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.