The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of The Korea Fund stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The Korea Fund has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Korea Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 831,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Korea Fund by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

