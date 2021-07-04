The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.36% of The Mosaic worth $36,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

