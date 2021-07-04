The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.