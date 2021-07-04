The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

SHW traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.22. The company had a trading volume of 549,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $190.67 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

