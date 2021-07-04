The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Citigroup

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

