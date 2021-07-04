THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 9% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $20,619.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000078 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000921 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

