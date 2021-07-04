TheStreet Lowers The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.57.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

