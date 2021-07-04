Thomas J. Healy Sells 100,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,608,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 15.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

