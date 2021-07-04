Thomas Unterman Sells 477 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BL opened at $113.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 24,591.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

