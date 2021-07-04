Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 597,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of THRY traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 113,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,134. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,116. Company insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Thryv by 61.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on THRY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

