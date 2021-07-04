Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 597,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of THRY traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 113,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,134. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Thryv by 61.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have commented on THRY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
