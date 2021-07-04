TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0144

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $803,948.08 and approximately $6.30 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 44% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 507.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.19 or 0.00911283 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

