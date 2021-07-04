Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Timberland Bancorp worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.73. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

