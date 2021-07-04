Titan Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $595.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 77.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $595.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006610 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

