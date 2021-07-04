TNC Coin Market Capitalization Tops $30.21 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $30.21 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.11 or 0.00790202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.20 or 0.07981685 BTC.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 999,999,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,421,239 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

