Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Up 40.5% in June

Jul 4th, 2021

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TGLVY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 7,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,708. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

