Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Up 40.5% in June

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TGLVY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 7,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,708. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

