Tornado Trading Up 6.8% This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Tornado has a total market cap of $276,744.35 and approximately $276,781.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $46.12 or 0.00133864 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00168767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,437.53 or 0.99946745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.